"There were conversations to check how he was feeling" - Morne Morkel's big revelation on Indian pacer after Day 4 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed that the team think tank had a chat with Mohammed Siraj to check how he was feeling physically and mentally ahead of The Oval Test. The former South African pacer added that Siraj brushed aside all workload concerns and said that he wants to play the last Test against England and try and win it for the team.Siraj has bowled his heart out in the five-match Test series in England. Having played all the five matches, he has sent down 181.2 overs (1,088 balls) so far. The right-arm pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 20 scalps at an average of 36.85. He will look to put in one final effort on Monday, August 4, with India needing four wickets to win The Oval Test, while England need 35 runs.Speaking at a press conference at the end of Day 4 of fifth and final Test at The Oval, Morkel hailed Siraj for his bowling performance and his excellent attitude.&quot;The guy is always putting his hands up, saying I want to do it for the team. Even before the start of the Test, there were conversations with him to just check how he was feeling mentally and how he is feeling physically because of the amount of overs. But, he was the first guy to say - listen, I want to play this Test match. I want to win it for the team,&quot; the Indian bowling coach revealed.Morkel also shared his thoughts on the much debated topic of Siraj finding a different gear as a bowler in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. The 40-year-old explained the fast bowler enjoys the responsibility of leading the attack. Morkel added:&quot;For him, it is recognizing the moment that he is the leader of the attack when Jasprit is not playing. I am not saying that he is shying away from it when Booms is there. But, you need to set the tone as the new ball bowler. The guy has played 30-40 Tests, so he just enjoys the opportunity when it’s given to him.&quot;Siraj has bowled 26 overs in England's second innings so far at The Oval, registering figures of 2-95. In the first innings, he claimed 4-86 from 16.2 overs.&quot;He’s the guy that can produce that magic ball&quot; - Morne Morkel on Prasidh KrishnaWhile Siraj has given it his all in The Oval Test, Prasidh Krishna has also made a big impact. He claimed four wickets in the first innings and has picked up three in the second. The right-arm pacer was dropped after poor performances in the first two Tests, but has made an excellent comeback. Sharing his thoughts on Prasidh's performance, Morkel commented:&quot;Prasidh has found a bit of confidence on this tour. If you looked at the first Test match to where he is today, his consistency, his line and lengths, I think, have improved a lot. He’s a guy that, I believe, can be a very good Test bowler. He’s need a bit of time. He needs to be backed. He’s the guy that can produce that magic ball for you with that extra bounce and pace.&quot;The Oval Test between India and England is tantalizingly poised heading into Day 5. Chasing 374, England went to stumps at 339-6, with Jamie Smith unbeaten on two and Jamie Overton on zero. Earlier, Harry Brook (111) and Joe Root (105) slammed stupendous hundreds.