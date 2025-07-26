Morne Morkel provides crucial fitness update on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after Day 3 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 26, 2025 00:47 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
(LtoR) Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel has opened up on the niggles suffered by senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 of the Manchester Test. While giving out details, he confirmed that both players seem okay.

Bumrah went off the field in the second session on Day 3 of the Manchester Test against England on Friday, July 25. He returned and bowled a few overs after tea. Siraj too was seen hobbling in his run-up, raising concern among Indian fans.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of play on Day 3 at Old Trafford, Team India's bowling coach Morkel provided an update on the fitness of both the pacers. He commented:

"Unfortunately, when we took the second new ball, Booms [Bumrah] rolled his ankle going down the stairs. And then, Siraj also rolled his foot in one of the foot holes. But, they seem to be okay."
The former South African pacer also asserted that while India were poor with the ball on Day 2 in Manchester, the bowlers came up with a much better effort on Friday. Morkel elaborated:

"We were much better today with the ball. Yesterday was probably a tough day for us in the office. We missed our lines, which put us slightly on the back foot. But, I thought the way the boys responded this morning, especially Siraj and Booms [Bumrah], was good to see. From there, we tried our best with trying to create opportunities. The wicket looked like it played better than the first two days.
Resuming their first innings on Day 3 at 225-2, England went to stumps at 544-7, with a lead of 186 runs. Joe Root hammered 150 for England. For India, spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have two wickets each.

"You need that little bit of energy" - Morkel admits India need to work harder with the ball in hand

While conditions for batting were near perfect in Manchester on Day 3, India's lack of potency with the ball will be a worry for the visitors. Morkel admitted that India need to find a way to stay in the contest when the surface is not offering much.

"That's something that we are trying to get our heads around. On this surface, where it gets a little bit flatter, you need that little bit of energy behind that ball. And I think that's definintely one of the factors for us in our bowling innings - just getting that little extra zip off the wicket," the Indian bowling coach stated.

At stumps on Day 3, England skipper Ben Stokes was batting on 77 and Liam Dawson on 21. Stokes retired hurt on 66, but came back to bat at the fall of Chris Woakes' wicket.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
