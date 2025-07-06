"Most pathetic, feeble declaration" - Fans slam India for their late declaration as rain delays Day 5 start of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans have criticized India for their late declaration on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test as persistent rain delayed the start of the final day's play on Sunday (July 6). They pointed out how the Shubman Gill-led side played out some extra overs on Saturday to extend their lead past 600.

Day 4 of the fixture witnessed India dominate the proceedings, with Gill (161) again playing a heroic knock. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja (69) proved to be strong supports, as the visitors piled on the misery on England.

The Indian team eventually declared on 427/6 and set up a mammoth target of 608 for the Ben Stokes-led team. At stumps on Day 4, England were stuttering at 72/3 and will need a herculean effort to salvage a draw on Sunday.

However, many fans feel India made a mistake by delaying their declaration, as the weather forecast predicted rain on Day 5. One of them wrote:

"It really would serve @BCCI right if they are unable to bowl @englandcricket out today. There was rain in the forecast today, which made the decision to set England more than 600 at almost a run a ball the most pathetic, feeble declaration I have ever seen."

Here are the other reactions:

"Despite the weather forecast of rain on the fifth day, Gambhir and co didn't declare early. It will be a shame if there is no result of this match and they are the ones to blame for," one fan wrote.

"500 would've been more than enough. It rained whole night and it's raining now. England could've been 5-6 wickets done by now if we had declared earlier," another posted.

"It’s going to rain most part of the day, that was the forecast. Just shows how intelligent Gautam Gambhir is. Slow batting by Jadeja & late declaration by India. Awesome," a fan tweeted.

Stuart Broad lauds India for their dominating performance in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad praised the Indian team for putting England on the back foot in the Edgbaston Test. During a discussion on Sky Sports, he said:

"I think India, we have to be honest, India have outbowled England in this Test match and outbatted them and that's why they're 536 runs ahead with a whole day to go, needing seven wickets to win the Test match." (0:58)

Broad also admitted to have been impressed by India's fightback after they failed to defend 371 in the opening Test at Headingley.

