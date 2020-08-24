MS Dhoni absolutely deserves a farewell game: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that MS Dhoni absolutely deserves a farewell game for what he has achieved for Indian cricket. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, bringing the curtains down on one of the most stellar careers in world cricket.

Irfan Pathan even further said that there were many other players like Yuvraj SIngh, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, etc. who could not get a proper farewell. Thus he believes that there could be a game between the retired Indian XI and the current Indian XI with MS Dhoni as the skipper of the former.

"MS Dhoni deserves a farewell match. He has done so much for the country and for himself. He has been an icon for youngsters to take up cricket no matter where you are. Talking about records, he has been one of the most successful Indian captains so why not, he deserves that absolutely," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

"I would even go on to take one step further. Why not involve all the cricketers who have been involved in Indian cricket? They have achieved something, maybe it is a World Cup or whatever it is, give them farewell. Maybe make an eleven with Dhoni as the captain and make them play against the current Indian cricket team," he further added.

The seat in the Wankhede Stadium should be named after MS Dhoni: Ajit Agarkar

MS Dhoni secured the 2011 World Cup win for India with a brilliant six over long on. The Mumbai Cricket Association recently put forth a proposal of naming the seat on which the ball landed after MS Dhoni, thus paying a tribute to him. Ajit Agarkar believes that this was really a very great suggestion as it would honour a very fantastic career that MS Dhoni has had.

"I don't think anyone would have a problem if the seat at Wankhede Stadium is named after MS Dhoni after that particular shot. It was a historic one as it took India 28 years to win the World Cup again," Agarkar said.

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will still continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL. The mega tournament will be held in UAE and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, from September 19.