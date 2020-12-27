MS Dhoni leads the way as three Indians are named in ICC ODI Team of the Decade 

ICC have announced the Men's ODI Team of the Decade and MS Dhoni has been named captain of the side. Dhoni was joined by former India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the star-studded ICC XI.

India have the most number of representatives in the team with three. The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade features some of the biggest names in cricket.

Rohit Sharma and David Warner have been named as the two openers. The duo are two of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket, and one can only imagine the carnage they would cause at the top of the order.

Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer of the past decade, having scored 8249 runs in just 180 matches.

Virat Kohli comes in at number three on the back of a stellar decade in ODI cricket. He tops the ICC ODI batting rankings, and scored a whopping 11,125 runs over the past decade. No other player came even close to reaching the 10,000-run mark.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers comes in at number four. The South Africa batsman had the best average of all batsmen over the past decade (64.20).

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan makes the team at number five. He leads the ICC all-rounder rankings for ODIs.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was the obvious choice to lead the team. Dhoni enjoyed great success as India captain, leading the Men in Blue to the 2011 ICC World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

From the star of the 2011 World Cup to the hero of the 2019 World Cup; England all-rounder Ben Stokes comes in at number seven in the line-up.

The bowling attack is led by two of the world's deadliest left-arm pacers - Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult.

They are joined by the leading wicket-taker of the 2010s in ODI cricket. Lasith Malinga claimed 248 scalps over the last decade, making him one of the finest bowlers to ever play in the format.

South Africa's Imran Tahir is the lone spinner in the side.

ICC ODI Team of the Decade

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma (India), David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), MS Dhoni (c) (India), Ben Stokes (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)