MS Dhoni owes JSCA Rs 1,800; fans not allowed to pay on his behalf

Former India captain MS Dhoni owes the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Rs 1,800 in accordance with his lifetime membership fees. The situation turned grim when some of MS Dhoni’s fans decided to pay on his behalf, but were refused by the state cricketing body.

MS Dhoni was granted a JSCA lifetime membership last October for which he had to pay the state association Rs 10,000. The net amount, though, came up to Rs 11,800 after adding GST worth Rs 1,800. However, the representative who went to Dhoni’s Ranchi residence was unaware of the total amount and, instead collected a cheque of Rs 10,000.

Led by cricketer-turned-activist Shesh Nath Pathak, a group of students and MS Dhoni fans then collected the amount and got a draft made. But, the JSCA refused to accept the draft.

“They refused to take it – perhaps on someone’s instructions – and gave an acknowledgement receipt. We were advised we could send it by post,” said Pathak, who is known to protest against alleged irregularities in the JSCA, was quoted as saying by The Quint.

Did MS Dhoni authorise these people to pay his dues?: JSCA secretary

MS Dhoni was granted a lifetime membership last October. Image Credits: News Nation

The JSCA secretary reasoned that the Chennai Super Kings skipper didn’t ask them to pay on his behalf and such steps cannot be taken without the authorisation of that particular person.

“If someone has to do something, he is free to do that. He can’t be stopped. Suppose I authorise someone to pay fees or money on my behalf, only then can that person pay it, isn’t it? Did Dhoni authorise these people to pay his dues? My permission (to accept the draft) is not needed in this, the permission of the person who is supposed to pay dues is required,” JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay said.

MS Dhoni’s debt surfaced in JSCA’s latest annual report. Interestingly, the Jharkhand body had initially made MS Dhoni an honorary member. It was then shifted to a lifetime one after protest by his fans in the state.