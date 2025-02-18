MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and other Indian cricket stars attend businessman's son's wedding [Watch]

Star Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa and several others were among the special guests at a recent wedding. It was the wedding of businessman Hitesh Sanghvi's son.

Hitesh Sanghvi, an Indian businessman, is the Managing Director of Stainlessinox International in Dubai. His son, Utkarsh Sanghvi, recently got married to Dhvani Kanugo.

Photos of Indian cricketers attending the wedding have surfaced on social media over the last few days. Now, Hitesh Sanghvi has shared an Instagram reel featuring the Indian cricket stars.

"Thank you everyone for making it special for my family.....🙏🙏🙏🙏 congratulations to @sanghviutkarsh and @dhvanikanugo," Hitesh captioned the reel.

Hitesh's short video features glimpses of current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, 2007 T20 World Cup winners Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur also featured with his wife in one of the frames. Rising star Tilak Varma was also spotted along with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Can Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir win their 1st ICC trophy as captain and coach?

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have reached Dubai for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. India will start their campaign against neighbors Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It will be the first time Sharma and Gambhir will participate in an ICC event as captain and coach. Gambhir took over as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024. Since then, the team have had a mixed run in the international arena.

Having recently crushed England by 0-3 in a home ODI series, India will have the momentum by their side in the Champions Trophy. It will be exciting to see if India can lift the Champions Trophy.

