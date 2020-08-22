'MS Dhoni reminds me of my husband in terms of personality' - Sania Mirza

One of India's most successful female athletes, Sania Mirza, recently spoke about former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his decision to retire. Mirza also mentioned that Dhoni's personality matches her husband and former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik's character.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook Page, Sania Mirza stated that MS Dhoni could have got a farewell game if he had wanted one, but stated that walking away silently is what makes him Dhoni. She emphasized his achievements and added that his on-field performances mattered more to him than a grand send-off.

Sania Mirza feels MS Dhoni did not want to make a celebration of his retirement

#DHONI what a legend you are .. one of my all time fav athletes and personalities on and off the field .. thank you for everything you have done and good luck with the future .. it’s been an honor to be an athlete in the same era as you from the same country 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have won the ICC T20 World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy, and the ICC World Cup, and is one of the best middle-order batsmen to have played for India. The Ranchi-based wicket-keeper batsman decided to call it a day on his international career via an IGTV video on 15th August.

Many cricket pundits and experts have opined that he could have retired with a mega farewell match, but it always looked unlikely that Dhoni would don the Indian jersey again.

Sania Mirza gave her opinion on Dhoni's decision and said:

"I think that if he wanted to make a celebration out of it, he would. I think we should give him that. I think he is a big enough star or has achieved enough, be secured enough to say, 'I am going to walk out a bit quietly and respectfully.' I think that is what makes him the Captain Cool, that's what makes him MS Dhoni because he is someone who has achieved so much not only for himself but for the country."

She further hailed MS Dhoni for his extraordinary achievements on the cricket field.

When asked about her favorite cricketers, the former World No. 1 doubles player picked Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Sania even felt that Dhoni's personality resembled Shoaib Malik as she continued by saying:

"MS Dhoni really reminds me of my husband in terms of the personality. It is uncanny how similar they are. They are quiet but funny. On the field, they are very cool. In many ways, Dhoni is like Shoaib."

Sania Mirza said that she has been working out and practising her game regularly, and with the tennis season's resumption, the doubles specialist will soon look to return to the tennis court.