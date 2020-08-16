MS Dhoni has served Indian cricket very well: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that MS Dhoni changed the face of Indian cricket and has served his nation really well and with complete commitment. MS Dhoni has been one of India's most successful skippers, and the only captain to have won all three white-ball ICC tournaments.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday which marked the end of one of the most stellar careers the game has ever seen. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman took many bold decisions throughout his journey as the Indian captain but the former Pakistan captain believes that his change in approach helped Indian cricket immensely and changed the way the world looked at Indian cricket.

"He's (MS Dhoni) a big name in Indian cricket, he's served Indian cricket very well. One of the greats I think, the way he changed the approach and especially he achieved so much for Indian cricket, winning the World Cup, winning the Champions Trophy, winning the T20 World Cup. He's got all the trophies in his bag," Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by AFP.

MS Dhoni changed the whole face of Indian cricket: Misbah

The former India captain had a mission to make India one of the best fielding sides in the world. And for that to happen, he took a few bold calls like dropping legends of Indian cricket like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid from the limited-overs sides.

It all bore fruit in the end as India lifted the 2011 World Cup and MS Dhoni played a match-winning unbeaten 91 in the final against Sri Lanka.

"He was such a 'shrewd', you could say, captain -- the way he handled the team, the way he just developed the team and changed the team from seniors (senior players), brought up some juniors. He changed the whole culture of the team, the whole face of Indian cricket -- a wonderful servant of the game," Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Pakistan's chief selector also believes that the foundation of Indian cricket that was laid by former captain Sourav Ganguly was taken to even greater heights by MS Dhoni.