“MS Dhoni used to drink Pepsi during the drinks break” - Wasim Jaffer narrates amusing anecdote about Indian legend

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has revealed that MS Dhoni used to drink Pepsi during the drinks break even though it is not recommended for sportspersons due to its ingredients. According to Jaffer, Dhoni had no issues with consuming the soft drink since it was something he was used to.

Dhoni turns 42 on Friday, July 7. One of India’s biggest cricketing superstars, he remains the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies. The former India skipper is also regarded as one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket.

Despite his numerous achievements, the Ranchi-born cricketer is admired for remaining humble as ever.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer hailed Dhoni for sticking to the process that he followed to achieve success, even if it did not match conventional standards.

Recalling the star batter’s liking for soft drinks, Jaffer said:

“MS Dhoni used to drink Pepsi during the drinks break. It’s not allowed. Fitness wise, there is a lot of sugar in it and sportspersons need to stay away from it. But he used to drink Pepsi or Coke regularly. He was that kind of a person. Just because you are playing at international level, where there is a lot of pressure, you don’t change your process. That is what I like about him.”

Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004. His last game for India was the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The right-handed batter was run-out for 50 as the Men in Blue suffered defeat by 18 runs in Manchester.

“I don’t think he’s changed” - Jaffer on Dhoni

Jaffer stated that Dhoni’s conscious decision to not change himself just because he had graduated to a higher level worked in the keeper-batter's favor.

He opined:

“He used to always say, the things that you have been doing, which have brought you success, don’t leave that suddenly, just because you are playing a different level of cricket. That is something which I feel has worked for him.”

Jaffer concluded:

“He’s improved with time, but I don’t think he’s changed. That is a very good thing which he had from the start of his career up until now.”

Dhoni, 42, represented India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is, scoring over 17000 international runs.

