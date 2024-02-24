“MS Dhoni used half bowlers way better than others utilize their regular bowlers” - Misbah-ul-Haq while comparing Mohammad Rizwan to Indian legend

While comparing Mohammad Rizwan with MS Dhoni, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq paid tribute to the Indian legend and said that he could utilize part-time bowlers way better than some captains use regular bowlers. He added that Rizwan too has a similar quality.

Rizwan is currently leading Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Multan Sultans are currently on top of the points table in the T20 league, with three wins and one loss from four games. After winning their first three matches in a row, they went down to Peshawar Zalmi by five runs in Multan on Friday, February 23.

During a discussion on Pakistan’s sports TV channel A Sports, Misbah praised Dhoni and commented:

“Many times, MS Dhoni, the wicketkeeper, used half bowlers way better than others utilize their regular bowlers.”

While comparing Rizwan with Dhoni, the former Pakistan captain went on to add:

“The way Rizwan used Khushdil Shah in the previous PSL, I can sense the same quality in him.”

Expand Tweet

Rizwan has scored 136 runs in four innings at an average of 34 in the ongoing PSL. He was dismissed for 11 off 12 in Multan Sultans’ opening PSL 2024 match against Karachi Kings, which they won by 55 runs. The keeper-batter contributed 43 off 33 in Multan Sultans’ five-wicket win over Islamabad United in their second match of the tournament.

The right-handed batter was Player of the Match for his 82 off 59 balls as Multan Sultans got the better of Lahore Qalandars by five wickets to complete a hat-trick of wins in PSL 2024.

Their winning streak was broken when Peshawar Zalmi beat them by five runs in a close game. Chasing 180, Multan Sultans were held to 174 as Rizwan was dismissed for a duck by Luke Wood. Dawid Malan smashed 52 off 25, but it wasn’t enough to take his team over the line.

Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will next face Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans’ next match in PSL 2024 will be against Quetta Gladiators in Multan on Sunday, February 25. Like the Sultans, Quetta Gladiators have also had an impressive run in the Pakistan Super League so far. They have played three matches and won all three.

Expand Tweet

Quetta Gladiators began their PSL 2024 campaign with a 16-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. They next beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at the same venue. In their previous match, Quetta Gladiators got the better of Islamabad United by three wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App