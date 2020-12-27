MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma named in star-studded ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Four Indian players have made the cut for ICC's T20I Team of the Decade. The line-up features a serious amount of batting firepower, and is captained by MS Dhoni.

The former India captain, who helped the Men in Blue win the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, is joined by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the XI.

The line-up also features two players each from Australia and West Indies, while South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have one representative each.

Two of the most destructive batsmen in the history of cricket have been chosen as the openers. Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle are the two names at the top of the order, guaranteeing plenty of sixes.

Australia captain Aaron Finch comes in at one down, followed by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The current India skipper led the way with 2633 runs over the last decade at an incredible average of 52.66.

Glenn Maxwell has been chosen at number six, with MS Dhoni and Kieron Pollard providing the lower-order fireworks. The three players are considered to be the best finishers in T20I history, having delivered match-winning performances for their teams on countless occasions.

The batter-heavy team features just three specialist bowlers. Leading the spin attack is Rashid Khan, often considered to be one of the world's best bowlers in the shortest format of the game, with his ability to suffocate batsmen at the crease.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket over the last decade, with 84 scalps.

The pace battery consists of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. The latter was just two wickets behind Rashid Khan in the decade, picking up 82 scalps.

ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rohit Sharma (India), Aaron Finch (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), AB De Villiers (South Africa), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), MS Dhoni (India), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)