[Pictures] MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh catch-up for an ad shoot 

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni met his old mate Yuvraj Singh, possibly for an ad shoot as per the southpaw's latest Instagram stories. The duo was seen having a chat with each other while sitting on a couch.

Yuvraj Singh shared a boomerang on his Instagram story and even tagged MS Dhoni in it.

Here is Yuvraj Singh's Instagram story:

Here are a few other photos of the duo:

"Ravindra Jadeja could be MS Dhoni's successor at CSK" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa, who was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until the end of IPL 2021, hinted that Ravindra Jadeja could be MS Dhoni's successor as the captain of the franchise.

Ahead of the next season, the Super Kings decided to retain Jadeja at ₹16 crores while the Ranchi-born took second place with ₹12 crores. Speaking about the next in line to lead CSK, Robin Uthappa said on Star Sports:

“I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved."

A few days ago, MS Dhoni said at an event hosted by the Super Kings in Chennai that he would like to play his last T20 match in Chennai. However, the 40-year-old didn't reveal whether he would play his last game in the upcoming IPL. He said:

"I have always planned my cricket. The last ODI that I played in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, I don't know."

For IPL 2022, the Chennai Super Kings have retained Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali apart from Jadeja and Dhoni. While the Englishman will get ₹8 crores, the youngster will receive ₹6 crores.

