"Much needed for him" - Twiteratti react as Virat Kohli leaves India's bio-bubble after 2nd T20I vs WI

Former captain Virat Kohli left India's bio-bubble in Kolkata after the second T20I against West Indies on Friday.

The talismanic run-scorer, who struck a crucial half-century in the series decider, will miss the third T20I scheduled on Sunday. Kohli will also not be available for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will make a comeback for the Test series against the Islanders.

Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions over Virat Kohli taking a break. While a few believe that Kohli should have continued given that he had only hit the purple patch, some feel this was a much-needed break for the 33-year-old.

Here are some reactions:

We will see you King in tests from March 4!



His 100th



Pant also is not available for the same period!



A much needed break for the master, @imVkohli We will see you King in tests from March 4!His 100thPant also is not available for the same period!

#BCCI to #Kohli - you score a fifty and we will grant you leave!

Amidst all the talk around an extended bubble break, #ViratKohli has already left Kolkata and won't be available for Sunday's game. Intriguing to see where he decides to play his 100th Test.

Just when he seemed to be back to his best, Virat Kohli has taken a break and left the Bio-bubble . Not sure if he's asked or BCCI giving him rest as a part of their policy to ensure rest to All format players to manage their workload.

He is in Bio-bubble since SA Test series don't overreact there is no point in playing a dead rubber. Even Kl Rahul and Bumrah taking regular breaks Chill

Pant and Kohli both were only player who played full SA and WI series till now both given break don't see all the big fuss about it

Kohli s is having a small break. I felt it's much needed for him. He has to refresh himself mentally. His 52 has given him the much needed confidence !

It's time to rejuvenate himself. Forget all - ves and thinking about batting only. Best of Luck Virat ! Just relax with Vamika !

Virat Kohli will be unavailable for the third T20 against West Indies as ChuCCI has given a some bubble break..!!He's set to miss Lanka T20Is hence the wait continues till Mohali test.

Along with Virat Kohli, another all-format player, Rishabh Pant, has also been granted a break by the BCCI. He will also miss the T20I leg against Sri Lanka.

"I was happy that I went out with clear intent today" - Virat Kohli after half-century in 2nd T20I vs WI

talks about his mindset after his half-century.



🗣️🗣️Important to back yourself & trust your abilities @imVkohli talks about his mindset after his half-century.

Kohli, who has been a tad bit inconsistent in the last couple of games, was amongst the runs in the series-decider against Kieron Pollard & Co.

He came out to bat when India were reeling at 10/1 and took the attack to the opposition right from the onset. Speaking about his approach, Kohli admitted that he wanted to go in with a positive mindset.

Speaking during the mid-innings break of the 2nd T20I, the 33-year-old cricketer said:

"For me, it's always been an opportunity to bat well under different situations for the team. Today when I went in, I decided to be positive then we lost a few wickets. I wanted to continue in the same way. I was probably disappointed to get out at the time I did because I set up the game nicely for me to go hard in the last 4-5 overs which is the way I bat, which is my strength."

Virat Kohli added:

"I was happy that I went out with clear intent today and not to think so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off. It's a nice way to start that innings for myself."

Meanwhile, riding on half-centuries from Kohli and Pant and a brisk knock from Venkatesh Iyer, India posted 186 runs on the board.

West Indies almost chased down the target, banking on a 100-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar staged a brilliant comeback, giving away only four runs in the penultimate over. He also picked up the wicket of Pooran in the same over to wrap up the series in India's favor.

The final match of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday (February 20) at the Eden Gardens.

Edited by Diptanil Roy