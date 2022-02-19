"Much needed for him" - Twiteratti react as Virat Kohli leaves India's bio-bubble after 2nd T20I vs WI

Former captain Virat Kohli left India's bio-bubble in Kolkata after the second T20I against West Indies on Friday.
The talismanic run-scorer, who struck a crucial half-century in the series decider, will miss the third T20I scheduled on Sunday. Kohli will also not be available for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will make a comeback for the Test series against the Islanders.
Meanwhile, fans had mixed reactions over Virat Kohli taking a break. While a few believe that Kohli should have continued given that he had only hit the purple patch, some feel this was a much-needed break for the 33-year-old.
Here are some reactions:
Along with Virat Kohli, another all-format player, Rishabh Pant, has also been granted a break by the BCCI. He will also miss the T20I leg against Sri Lanka.
"I was happy that I went out with clear intent today" - Virat Kohli after half-century in 2nd T20I vs WI
Kohli, who has been a tad bit inconsistent in the last couple of games, was amongst the runs in the series-decider against Kieron Pollard & Co.
He came out to bat when India were reeling at 10/1 and took the attack to the opposition right from the onset. Speaking about his approach, Kohli admitted that he wanted to go in with a positive mindset.
Speaking during the mid-innings break of the 2nd T20I, the 33-year-old cricketer said:
"For me, it's always been an opportunity to bat well under different situations for the team. Today when I went in, I decided to be positive then we lost a few wickets. I wanted to continue in the same way. I was probably disappointed to get out at the time I did because I set up the game nicely for me to go hard in the last 4-5 overs which is the way I bat, which is my strength."
Virat Kohli added:
"I was happy that I went out with clear intent today and not to think so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off. It's a nice way to start that innings for myself."
Meanwhile, riding on half-centuries from Kohli and Pant and a brisk knock from Venkatesh Iyer, India posted 186 runs on the board.
West Indies almost chased down the target, banking on a 100-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar staged a brilliant comeback, giving away only four runs in the penultimate over. He also picked up the wicket of Pooran in the same over to wrap up the series in India's favor.
The final match of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday (February 20) at the Eden Gardens.