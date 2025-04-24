Muhammad Rizwan throws his helmet in anger after being dismissed in Multan Sultans' loss to Islamabad United in PSL 2025 [Watch] 

Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan was livid with himself after being dismissed for a scratchy 37-ball 36 during the seven-wicket loss to the Islamabad United in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The right-handed batter was dismissed by his national teammate Shadab Khan in the 14th over of the first innings.

The Multan Sultans were desperate for a win after a poor start to the season, where they recorded only one win from their first four matches. After opting to bat first in a home fixture, Rizwan played the anchoring role as Yasir Khan and Usman Khan's sublime knocks got them to a decent position.

The hosts were looking for a push, and Rizwan, having settled down, had to get a move on. The wicket-keeper batter stepped down the track against the wrist-spinner, but could not get to the pitch of the ball. Ultimately, it led to a soft dismissal as Saad Masood took a comfortable catch.

Right after crossing the boundary ropes, Rizwan flung his helmet onto the advertising boards and marched his way into the dressing room. Have a look at the incident right here:

Things went downhill for Multan Sultans after their skipper's departure. They could only finish with 168-5 in the end, as only 42 runs came off the final five overs.

Defending champions Islamabad United chased down the target with 17 deliveries to spare. Opening batter Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80, and was well supported with cameos from Sahibzada Farhan and Colin Munro.

Muhammad Rizwan is the second-leading run scorer in PSL 2025

Multan Sultans' misery in PSL 2025 does not bode well for Pakistan's white-ball captain. But, as far as individual records are concerned, Rizwan is making a solid impression. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, amassing 226 runs in five innings at an average of 56.50, and a strike rate of 147.71.

He had slammed an unbeaten hundred in vain during the high-scoring affair against the Karachi Kings in the early stages of the PSL 2025 campaign.

