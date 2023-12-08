“Mujeeb became a polished bowler after playing the IPL” - Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for playing a significant role in the development of young off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. According to Afghan, the Indian T20 league has helped Mujeeb take his game to another level.

Mujeeb made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Punjab franchise. He was purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2021 auction. In 19 IPL matches, he has picked up 19 scalps at an average of 31.16 and an economy rate of 8.18.

In an interaction with Timesofindia.com, Afghan shared his views on the positive influence of the IPL on young Afghanistan players like Mujeeb.

“Mujeeb became a polished bowler after playing the IPL. When he performed well in Under-19 cricket, especially in the World Cup, we directly picked him for the senior team. After that, he played the IPL and was a different bowler. IPL has helped him in taking his game to another level. His body language, analysis of the game and bowling in different situations - these things drastically changed in him after the IPL," he said.

Mujeeb, who plies his trade in various franchise leagues across the globe, has an impressive T20 career. In 227 matches, he has picked up 244 scalps at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 6.70 with two five-fors and three four-wicket hauls.

“BCCI has played a big role in Afghanistan's cricket development” - Asghar Afghan

During the interaction, Afghan also hailed the role of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Afghanistan cricket’s development. Pointing out that BCCI even gave them a home ground, the 35-year-old commented:

“Honestly, BCCI has played a big role in Afghanistan's cricket development. They supported us a lot. Since 2014 till date, BCCI has been very supportive. We were given a home ground. Afghanistan loves cricket and its cricketers."

“I am requesting other cricket boards like England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand to come forward and support Afghanistan cricket,” he went on to add.

Afghanistan have played “home” games at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground as well as the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun and the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Asian side had an impressive 2023 World Cup campaign, winning four of their nine league games. They registered memorable wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.