“Mujhe koi dar nahi hai” - Hemang Badani reacts to 'Mr Reliable' poster for KL Rahul on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani praised KL Rahul on the fourth day of the fourth Test against England. The DC head coach reacted to a poster that deemed Rahul as 'Mr Reliable'.

The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. A fan held a poster for the opener from the stands. On the poster, it was written that you can call Rahul if you want him to open the batting, to keep wickets, and to carry out the role of a finisher as well.

"Uska ek poster laga tha. Reliable KL Rahul. Woh chahiye aapko ek opener ke paas se. Reliability chahiye, ki yaar usko agar aap andar bhejdoge, aaoka opener agar andar nikal jaye toh aap baithe raho bas dressing room mai aaram se. Mujhe pata hai ki KL Rahul hai, mujhe koi dar nahi hai. Yeh confidence diye hai iss series mai," he said on Sony Sports Network. (1:14)

(There was a poster of him. You need that from an opener. You need reliability, that if you send your opener, if he is in then you just sit relaxed in the dressing room. I know KL Rahul is there, I have no fear. He has given this confidence in this series.)

Notably, Rahul moved to the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season and played under Hemang Badani. On day four, India lost two wickets for no runs on the board. However, Rahul stood tall at one end, joining forces with captain Shubman Gill.

The duo stitched an unbeaten 174-run stand as the day ended, lifting the visitors out of trouble. Rahul remained unbeaten on 87 off 210 balls.

KL Rahul has been consistent throughout the series

KL Rahul has carried out his role as an opener and a senior member of the batting line-up exceptionally well. He has been consistent throughout the series, scoring runs in tough situations and stepping up for the team.

He is the second-highest run-getter for the visitors so far with 508 runs at an average of 72.57 (at the end of day four) with two hundreds and as many fifties. Rahul joined Sunil Gavaskar as the second Indian opener with over 500 runs in an away Test series. Gavaskar achieved the feat twice (542 runs in England in 1979 and 774 runs in the West Indies in 1971).

The right-hander also became the second Asian opener after Gavaskar to score more than 500 runs in a Test series in England. He also crossed 9000 international runs across formats in his career.

