Mukesh Ambani stands up and applauds Abhishek Sharma’s half-century in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani seemed mightily impressed by opener Abhishek Sharma's batting exploits in the team's fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries was seen applauding the southpaw's quick-fire half-century in the clash.

Abhishek took the English bowlers to the cleaners in the encounter, scoring 135 runs off just 54 deliveries. He completed his half-century in just 17 balls with an authoritative six down the ground in the fifth over of the Indian innings.

As the 24-year-old crossed the 50-run mark, Ambani stood up from his seat and clapped for the batter. Here's a video of the incident:

Abhishek Sharma notched up a century in just 37 balls, the second fastest by an Indian batter in T20Is. His knock helped the hosts register a daunting 247-run target.

England were bundled out for a paltry score of 97. Abhishek also picked up two wickets with the ball. India clinched a comprehensive 150-run victory to complete a 4-1 series win.

"He should be happy after this" - Abhishek Sharma on his mentor Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has played a big role in Abhishek Sharma's career. Speaking at the post-match presentation of the fifth T20I between India and England, the left-handed batter suggested that his mentor would be pleased with his performance in the game.

He stated that Yuvraj has always wanted to see him play a long innings. After being adjudged the Player of the Match, Abhishek said:

"He (Yuvraj Singh) should be (happy). He always wanted me to bat till the 15-20 overs. Even Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) paaji wanted the same."

Highlighting that the support from head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav has given him a lot of confidence, the swashbuckling batter said:

"It's a special one. Coming for the country, it's a great feeling. Told this before, I just try to go from the first ball. The way coach and captain treated me, they always backed me, that was a special thing for me."

Abhishek Sharma was the leading run-getter of the five-match rubber. He chalked up 279 runs across five innings at a stunning strike rate of 219.68.

