Multan Cricket Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the Pakistan vs Nepal match?

Pakistan will square off against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 30. It would be taxing for cricketers from both camps due to the sweltering heat in Multan.

The Men in Green look like the outright favorite to start the tournament with a win but Nepal also have the ability to cause an upset. They defeated UAE in the ACC Men's Premier Cup final earlier this year to book a berth in the continental tournament.

Nepal have put together a strong squad and will hope to translate their reputation into performances in the Asia Cup 2023 and stun a few big teams.

Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will hope to gain some confidence before their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals India at the Pallekele Stadium on September 2.

Pakistan and Nepal will have to fight hot and humid conditions in Multan during the tournament opener. According to Accuweather.com, the temperature is expected to hover between 31 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 40 percent and will go down as the game progresses.

Much to the delight of fans there is no chance of rain at all during the match in Multan, while the cloud cover would be around one percent.

All in all, players will have to drink ample amounts of liquids to keep themselves hydrated throughout the match.

Pakistan announce playing XI for Asia Cup opener vs Nepal

Babar and Co. have named their playing XI for the Asia Cup opener against Nepal hours ahead of the toss.

Pakistan have picked three frontline pacers and as many spin-bowling all-rounders, ensuring that they have enough bowlers to fall back on.

Mohammad Wasim will have to wait for his opportunity as the host preferred Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. Shadab Khan, Salman Agha, and Mohammad Nawaz will spearhead the spin department.

Iftikhar Ahmed slots into the middle order, which will provide the hosts with enough firepower in the middle order.

Pakistan's playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

