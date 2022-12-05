Mumbai announce Ranji Trophy squad; Suryakumar Yadav to join from 2nd round

Mumbai Cricket Association have announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Mumbai team. Suryakumar Yadav has been named in the squad but he will join the team in the second round.

Yadav is currently one of the best T20I batters in the world. He recently became the world number-one T20I batter. The BCCI rested him for the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh, and he will make his return to the cricket field in the second round of the Ranji Trophy.

Speaking about the Mumbai team, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande have earned a place in the 17-man squad. Jaiswal and Khan will aim to strengthen their cases for a maiden national call-up by performing well in Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Shaw will look to regain his spot in the Test squad by scoring heaps of runs.

Here is the full Mumbai squad:

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde.

Why is Arjun Tendulkar absent from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad?

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arjun Tendulkar has received NOC from Mumbai and he is likely to join Goa in the upcoming domestic season. (Source - Sportstar) Arjun Tendulkar has received NOC from Mumbai and he is likely to join Goa in the upcoming domestic season. (Source - Sportstar)

Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has switched from Mumbai to Goa in order to get more game time. Even senior players Siddhesh Lad and Aditya Tare have switched sides. Lad will turn up for Goa while Tare will don the Uttarakhand jersey.

Senior fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni and all-rounder Shivam Dube are also missing from the Mumbai squad. As per ESPNCricinfo, both players are injured and are not 100% fit to play in the domestic tournament.

Mumbai will play their first match against Andhra from December 13. Suryakumar Yadav will join the team in their second match against Hyderabad from December 20.

