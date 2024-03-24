Mumbai Cricket Association to pay Ranji Trophy players match fees in addition to BCCI's salary 

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has come up with an excellent scheme to reward its Ranji Trophy cricketers and elevate the domestic red-ball game. Starting from next season onwards, the MCA will pay the players in addition to the amount provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As a result, Mumbai's Ranji Trophy players will receive two separate salaries of the same amount, with MCA keen to match the salary according to BCCI's current structure. There are no particular designated match fees in domestic red-ball cricket's pay scale, as the players are paid as per the number of days they play.

Furthermore, that amount varies on the player's experience as well. The current guidelines ensure that a player is paid INR 40,000 for a single day's play if he has less than 20 career appearances to his name. The amount increases to INR 50,000 if the player has 21 to 40 matches under his belt. Lastly, for players with over 40 red-ball appearances, the pay is INR 60,000 per day. The aforementioned pay structure was introduced after the COVID break.

The decision to match the BCCI's daily allowance was taken during MCA’s Apex Council meeting held on Saturday, March 23.

“MCA will be paying additional match fees per Ranji Trophy game to each player from next season onwards. For example if a new player is earning Rs 40,000 per day from the BCCI then MCA will pay them Rs 40,000 too. We felt that players should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket. For us red-ball cricket matters the most as Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai,” MCA President Amol Kale told the Indian Express.

It is estimated that the MCA will have to spend around INR 2.5-3 crore per season to cover the players' salaries with the new initiative in place. Despite the additional expenditure, the move has been received well and attained unanimous support from the Apex Council.

"The MCA recognises the pivotal role that the Ranji Trophy and red ball cricket play in shaping the future of our sport. By aligning with BCCI’s fees and providing additional support, the Apex council aims to create a conducive environment for young cricketers to excel and hone their skills. This initiative reaffirms MCA’s commitment to promoting the rich legacy of Indian cricket and nurturing the talents of tomorrow,” MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

The BCCI has also set up a three-person committee comprising of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA head VVS Laxman, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in a bid to improve the state of red-ball domestic cricket in the country.

Mumbai won the 2024 Ranji Trophy after defeating Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai won their first Ranji Trophy title in eight years following a 169-run win over Vidarbha in the finals recently. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side enjoyed a dominant campaign, where seasoned players like Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur stepped up, while also unearthing new talents like Musheer Khan and Tanush Kotian.

Mumbai are the most successful domestic side in the country, having won 42 Ranji titles and have a rich heritage of producing talented players.

