"Mumbai wale bol rahe the ki humara score na beat karde" - Prakhar Chaturvedi after scoring a record 404* for Karnataka U-19

Prakhar Chaturvedi, the Karnataka U-19 star who smashed a record 404* against Mumbai U-19 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final on Monday, stated that while batting, he made the opposition wonder whether he'd beat their team's first innings total.

Mumbai had scored 380 and Chaturvedi went 24 runs clear to help Karnataka post a massive 890/8. He became the first player to score a 400 in the Cooch Behar Trophy, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s previous best record of 358 in 2000. He also became just the second player to score a quadruple-ton at the U-19 level.

“It feels really great that I have been able to perform in this kind of a match. It was a big game for us and everyone had come to watch it. Scoring 404 is a very proud moment for me. Mumbai wale yahi bol rahe the ki humara score na beat karde (laughs) (The Mumbai players were saying what if he beats our team total?),” Prakhar told CricketNext in an interview.

With the knock, Chaturvedi all but sealed the win for his team based on the big first-innings lead.

"Just imagine that you are playing in a match situation" - Prakhar Chaturvedi reveals Rahul Dravid's advice

Chaturvedi also spoke about his friendship with teammate Samit Dravid, the son of India men's head coach Rahul Dravid, and his fruitful interactions with the legendary batter.

“I have been playing with Samit since U10. I have known him for a very long time, we are very close and in fact, we have had some good partnerships as well during the academy games or club games. This is the first time we are playing for the state together,” Chaturvedi said.

"I have met Rahul sir four to five times. I have had a chat with him quite a number of times. He has told me one thing that whenever you practice in the nets, just imagine that you are playing in a match situation. Ask the bowlers their field placements and play accordingly,” he added.

Chaturvedi started playing cricket at the age of eight and now bowls a bit of leg-spin as well.

