Mumbai Women chase down target in just four balls in Women's Senior One-Day Trophy 2020-21

The Holkar Stadium in Indore witnessed unbelievable scenes on Wednesday as Mumbai Women chased down a target in just four balls in a one-day game.

In the ongoing Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, Nagaland Women faced off against Mumbai Women and opted to bat first. Unfortunately, their batters failed to apply themselves well enough and were bowled out for just 17 runs.

Mumbai Women didn't break a sweat in the chase and reached the target in only 4 balls, winning the game by 10 wickets.

Sayali Satghare picks up a 7-wicket haul to lead Mumbai Women to victory

After the Nagaland Women decided to bat first, their top-order batters fell like a pack of cards. The first four batsmen, including captain Sentilemla, were dismissed without scoring as the scorecard read 0/3 after the first three overs.

Mumbai Women's captain Sayali Satghare was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball as she picked up a seven-wicket haul. Sariba, who came in to bat at number seven, was the highest run-scorer for Nagaland Women with 9 runs.

Kekhrienuo was the second-highest scorer with 2 runs. As many as six Nagaland batters were dismissed without scoring, while three batters scored one run each.

Nagaland Women were bowled out in 17.4 overs and the team total included three extras that came in the form of wides.

Mumbai's S. Thakor bowled five overs and picked up one wicket without conceding a single run.

M. Dakshini accounted for the other two wickets in the innings and was the most expensive bowler for her team with an economy rate of 3.

Advertisement

Rwisumwi Basumatari opened the bowling for Nagaland and bowled four legal deliveries before the game came to a close.

Esha Oza, Mumbai Women's opener, smashed the first three balls of the innings for boundaries. The fourth ball was a no-ball, off which Oza took a single. Her partner, Vrushali Bhagat finished the chase for her team in style by hitting a six off the free-hit.

Mumbai Women's run-rate in this game was 30 while the Nagaland Women scored at a paltry rate of 0.96.