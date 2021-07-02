Munaf Patel reveals what he told Mohammad Hafeez after iconic 2011 WC dismissal 

More than 10 years after India’s 2011 World Cup win, Munaf Patel has opened up on his infamous exchange with Mohammed Hafeez during the fiery India vs Pakistan semi-final.

Taking to Twitter, Munaf Patel revealed what he said to Mohammed Hafeez after dismissing him in Mohali.

I thanked Hafeez for giving me wicket



Hehehe — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 2, 2021

Munaf Patel got India a vital breakthrough during the India vs Pakistan semi-final as he dismissed Mohammad Hafeez against the run of play. Chasing 261, Pakistan were going strong at the start with Hafeez looking in great touch.

However, the opener threw his wicket away in the 16th over as he tried to play an unorthodox shot off a simple length delivery outside off. The Pakistan batsman tried to paddle one towards the leg side, but could only get an edge as MS Dhoni gobbled up a simple catch behind the stumps.

The timely wicket was crucial for India as Hafeez and Pakistan were going strong before the dismissal. An emotionally charged Munaf Patel was seen firing a few words at the batsman, who walked back for a 59-ball 43.

Munaf Patel took to Twitter to share a picture of the dismissal, asking fans whether they remember the moment. When one fan asked him what he said to Hafeez after dismissing him, the 37-year-old cheekily replied that he thanked him for gifting him the wicket.

Munaf Patel had a stellar 2011 World Cup

Who all know this moment????? pic.twitter.com/8Ofd6NsR97 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 2, 2021

Munaf Patel is best remembered for his exemplary showing during the 2011 World Cup. The fast bowler ended the tournament with 11 wickets to his name in eight games as India won the World Cup on home soil. He was the third-highest wicket-taker for India during the tournament.

Edited by Sai Krishna