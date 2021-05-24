Murali Kartik opens up on his experience playing under the shadow of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh

Murali Kartik has played mostly in the shadow of spin legends Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in his international career. In an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin, the cricketer-turned-commentator opened up on how life was playing in the presence of these legends.

Despite being a stalwart in his own regard, Kartik only managed to play eight Tests, 31 ODIs and a solitary T20I game.

Such was the dominance of Kumble and Harbhajan that they made Kartik, who boasts 644 first-class wickets under his belt, warm the benches.

I always had inferiority complex whenever I saw a spinner - Murali Kartik

Speaking on DRS with Ash, Murali Kartik conceded that he was not a very confident person off the field. He revealed that he had started off as a seamer before becoming a left-arm spinner.

"You always feel that, you know, you have the confidence that 'I am good' which I have always seen with you. But for me, it was the opposite. Because I started off as a seamer. And I used to bowl darts. I hardly had the ability to turn," Murali Kartik said.

"Only after learning from Bishen Singh Bedi and Maninder Singh and bowling alongside Rahul Sanghvi in the nets improved my bowling. Until then, I didn't know how to bowl, especially left-arm spin.

"So I always had that inferiority complex every time I saw a spinner. Be it Ranji Trophy nets, U19 nets, or wherever it is. I always had this inferiority complex and felt that I was useless and not good enough compared to others," he added.

Murali Kartik attributed his aggressive attitude on the field to making him the player he is. However, the 44-year-old added that the tag of being outspoken affected him.

"Sometimes when I reflect upon my career, I realise I wouldn't have been half the cricketer I was if I hadn't been aggressive on the field. I was always aggressive on the field be it sledging or targeting opponents. I have always been this player where I have played. It did affect me. Because in this world if you are slightly outspoken or when you say something, they tag your or project you that way.

"So, I feel possibly that affected me. Because in my life, as you said about shadows. So yeah, possibly yes. Apart from the fact that my inferiority complex added a bit to that," Murali Kartik added.