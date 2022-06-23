Murali Vijay makes a comeback to TNPL 2022 after almost two-year hiatus

Veteran batter Murali Vijay will return to competitive cricket in this year's Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which got underway on Thursday.

The right-handed batter last turned out for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 in the UAE. Since then, he has not participated in any tournaments, including the IPL, TNPL.

Shedding light on his two-year-long hiatus, Vijay cited personal reasons for his absence from the game. Addressing reporters ahead of the tournament in Chennai, the India international said:

"I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break. I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I'm enjoying my cricket now and I'm feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL."

He also expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for providing him with the platform to return to the game. Murali Vijay continued:

"It was difficult for me, personally, because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual."

"I wanted to reflect on myself and that's why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they've given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game."

Vijay will turn out in the TNPL for the Ruby Trichy Warriors. The side made it to the final of the competition last year before losing to the Chepauk Super Gillies.

"I can help out and be with them" - Murali Vijay on his role in the side

With plenty of experience under his belt, Vijay sees himself playing the role of a mentor and guiding the youngsters in the side. He explained:

" I just go out there and perform and make use of the opportunity. How many ever youngsters I can help out and be with them - that's going to be my role in this team in TNPL."

"That's what I'm looking forward to - to rub shoulders with the youngsters and talk the way they can understand and see where they are and contribute to TNPL."

Ruby Trichy Warriors will begin their campaign against the Dindigul Dragons on Friday at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

