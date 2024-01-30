When Sarfaraz Khan said, "Musheer is a better batter than me"

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan earned his maiden India call-up after being added to the Men in Blue squad for the second Test of the ongoing five-match home series against England.

Sarfaraz, a domestic cricket stalwart, has a younger brother, Musheer Khan, who is currently representing India at the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. The two brothers have also shared the dressing room for Mumbai.

During an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Sarfaraz stated that he considers Musheer a better batter than him. Suggesting that he looks at his younger brother for inspiration at times, the 26-year-old said:

"He's (Musheer) a better batter than me. I'm not saying this because he's my brother. Sometimes, I may be struggling but watching his technique and trying to work out what he's doing would give me confidence. His mannerisms, bat flow is very good. Sometimes when I'm not batting well, I look at him and learn."

Sarfaraz Khan showed brilliant form for India 'A' in the first two unofficial Test against England Lions, registering scores of 55 and 161 in his last two innings.

Musheer Khan has also earned widespread praise for his batting exploits at the ICC Under 19 World Cup. The talented youngster is the leading run-getter for India in the edition, having chalked up 194 runs from three innings.

"We all hope that he always plays well for the country" - Sarfaraz Khan's father on his son's maiden India call-up

Sarfaraz Khan was among the three players added to India's squad for the second Test against England as reinforcements after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out due to injuries.

Expressing his delight at Sarfaraz's selection, here's what the batter's father Naushad Khan said in a video uploaded by Musheer on social media:

"You all know that Sarfaraz got his maiden Test call-up today. I want to thank everyone, especially the Mumbai Cricket Association where he grew up. Also, the National Cricket Academy, where he got experience, BCCI and the selectors for trusting in him, and all his fans who prayed for him and supported him. We all hope that he always plays well for the country and contributes to the team's win."

The second Test between India and England will begin at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

