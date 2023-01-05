"Must also provide psychological support" - Olympic gold medalist hails BCCI for supporting Rishabh Pant, gives them additional advice

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has lauded the BCCI for providing as much support as possible to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after the latter met with a horrific car accident last Friday.

Pant was initially admitted to the Max Hospital in Uttarakhand, but then the BCCI got in touch with the hospital and decided to shift him to Mumbai for better and more advanced treatment.

Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to praise the BCCI for actively finding better medical solutions for Rishabh Pant. He feels the board should also provide 'psychological support' to help the player recover quickly from the mental trauma of the accident.

Here's what Bindra tweeted:

"Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh's recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process !"

Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai by BCCI for further treatment

The BCCI has been giving updates on Rishabh Pant's recovery process since the accident. In its latest update on the situation, the BCCI issued a media release, saying that Pant will receive further treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and will be shifted from Max Hospital via air ambulance.

Here's what a part of the release read:

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation."

The BCCI also provided an update on the day of the incident, stating that Pant suffered a ligament tear in his knee and cuts to his forehead, along with some abrasions on his back.

