'My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than Ramiz Raja'- Mohammad Hafeez hits back at former Pakistan skipper on retirement remarks

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has taken a dig at former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja, saying that even his 12-year-old son has better game awareness than him.

Ramiz Raja, who has now turned into a cricket expert, had said that it was not right on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) part to back experienced players and not give enough chances to the youth ahead of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup.

He had asked the likes of Hafeez to retire gracefully and give the youngsters a chance to showcase their talent on the world stage. However, this did not go down well with Hafeez, who said that Raja was giving such controversial statements only to boost his YouTube channel.

“I acknowledge Ramiz [Raja] services for Pakistan cricket as a player. I respect his opinion but I have reservations over his cricketing sense and game awareness. If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai,” Mohammad Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan.

“If Ramiz bhai wants to continue saying such things to boost his YouTube channel, then I can’t stop him but I will continue to play for Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing,” the 40-year-old further added.

If I’m unable to meet the fitness and performance standards, I will happily leave: Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez in action for Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez was of the opinion that as long as he was fit and performing consistently, he deserved to play for Pakistan.

He also has the numbers to back his statement as he was adjudged the man of the series in the T20I series against England which took place in September this year.

Hafeez scored 155 runs in that three-match series at a strike-rate of 176.14. He was also instrumental for the Lahore Qalandars in their run to the final in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

“If I’m unable to meet the fitness and performance standards, or believe there is a better product ready for Pakistan, I’d happily leave. I’m very satisfied with my cricketing career,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Hafeez has been named in Pakistan's T20I squad for the tour to New Zealand on the back of his consistent performances in the recent past. With the T20 World Cup to be held in India next year, Hafeez will be hopeful of carrying on his great form and keeping his place intact in the Pakistan side.