"My absolute fav human" - Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares adorable post on 35th birthday amid Asia Cup 2025 [In Picture]

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 14. He received a sweet birthday wish from his wife, Devisha Shetty, on the special day.

Devisha shared a picture with Suryakumar on her Instagram story along with an endearing message. Wishing her better half a happy birthday, she wrote:

"My absolute fav human, happy happy birthday. Love you now and forever."

Screenshot of Devisha Shetty's Instagram story.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty's love story began during their college days. The star cricketer has admitted that it was love at first sight for him. The two later started communicating with each other on Facebook and Skype and ultimately started dating.

The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2016. The swashbuckling batter has, on several occasions, spoken about how Devisha has been his pillar of support. She is often seen cheering for her husband from the stands, especially during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action during the IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup clash on his 35th birthday

Suryakumar Yadav is set to play an important match on his 35th birthday. He will lead India as the side take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup.

The contest will take place at Dubai International Stadium. India kicked off their campaign with a stunning nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the same venue.

After being put to bat first, the UAE were bundled out for a paltry score of 57. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube shone with the ball, bagging four and three wickets, respectively.

The Men in Blue went past the target in just 4.3 overs. Walking out to bat at No. 3, Suryakumar wowed the viewers with a fantastic first-ball six off pacer Junaid Siddique's bowling and remained unbeaten on seven off two balls.

Suryakumar has been a vital cog in India's T20I batting lineup and is expected to play a crucial role in the clash against Pakistan. The Indian side are currently the table-toppers of Group A with two points and a net run rate of 10.483.

