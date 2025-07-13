“Main college ke samne katte pe baitha tha” - Suryakumar Yadav recalls how he met wife Devisha Shetty for the first time

Team India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recalled that he met his wife Devisha Shetty through a mutual friend while wandering around in the college where he studied. The batting star admitted that it was a 'love at first sight' moment for him.

Suryakumar and Devisha met for the first time in 2012. The latter was a student of the same college in Mumbai in which the cricketer had earlier studied. After dating for a few years, they got married in July 2016.

The couple appeared as guests on the latest episode of the chat show ‘Who’s the boss?’, which is hosted by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra. During the interaction, Suryakumar and Devisha were asked about their first meeting. The latter said:

“In 2012, he was an ex-student of the college that I was studying in. He was with a common friend and that guy made us meet.”

Continuing the story, Suryakumar recalled sitting on a wall near the college in which he studied when he got the first glimpse of his future wife. He revealed:

“Main college ke samne katte pe baitha tha apne doston ke saath (I was sitting at a wall across the college). She came walking from the other side of the college and I just happened to notice her. I saw our mutual friend was talking to someone. And I was like, ‘bro, I am standing here, who are you talking to?’. Then I saw Devisha walking towards us.

“He literally ran towards her. She came behind from the bus stand and it was love at first sight moment. I was literally brushing aside my friends to see who she was. Then I told my friend, ‘what are you doing, at least introduce me’. She just talked to my friend and left,” the 34-year-old added.

As it was the Blackberry era back then, Suryakumar took Devisha’s BBM pin from the mutual friend. The latter concluded:

“He messaged me [on BBM], but I didn’t accept it… Then he messaged me on Facebook and we used to video call on Skype.”

Suryakumar and Devisha are both highly active on social media. They were recently spotted at Wimbledon 2025.

“He’s not had a sudden spike” - Devisha Shetty on Suryakumar Yadav’s rise as a cricketer

Devisha admitted that she didn’t know who Suryakumar was when they met initially, adding that he was not too popular at that time. Asked about how she feels now, having witnessed her husband’s growth as a cricketer, Devisha said:

“Never thought that life will bring us here. It’s good to see the growth from just being there in MI, not playing any games. I think he played one game in three years. He’s not had a sudden spike. Things have come slowly, but actually it’s good because it was nice to see him dealing so maturely with the growth that life has given him.”

Having made a belated international debut in March 2021, Suryakumar is now the captain of the Indian T20I team. In 83 matches for India in the format, he has scored 2,598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07.

