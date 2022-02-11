"My best friend is missing" - Dwayne Bravo takes a sarcastic dig at West Indies captain Kieron Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has had a forgettable tour of India so far. After getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal for a first-ball duck in the series opener, the veteran all-rounder missed the second ODI due to a niggle.

Ahead of the final ODI between India and West Indies, former Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has fired potshots at Pollard. Bravo made a joke to troll his teammate over his absence from the India tour so far.

The all-rounder shared a 'missing' picture featuring Kieron Pollard, urging fans to contact West Indies if they find the person in question. Along with the picture, Dwayne Bravo wrote:

"This is really a Sad 😢 day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police."

Several cricketers, including former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, fast bowler Fidel Edwards and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, among others, commented on the hilarious post that has now gone viral on social media.

"Never a dull moment on the socials" - Kieron Pollard on Dwayne Bravo

The 34-year-old Pollard also responded to the funny dig, saying how he has missed his teammate on the tour so far. Sharing the same picture, he wrote:

"Never a dull moment on the socials 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣… 🏏🏏. @djbravo47 … ohh how I’m missed."

Meanwhile, it's still not known whether Pollard will feature in the third and final ODI against India on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have wrapped up the series, winning both matches by a convincing margin.

West Indies have a lot to play for with valuable ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points at stake. They are currently placed ninth in the points table with 50 points in 13 matches.

