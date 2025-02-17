“My body is okay now” - Key Pakistan pacer resumes bowling in the nets ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Key Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has resumed bowling in the nets ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. He had sustained a muscular strain during the recently concluded Tri-nation series in Pakistan.

Ad

While there are doubts over his participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, Haris Rauf said that it is up to the team management whether he plays their opening game against New Zealand on February 19.

Rauf stated that he has resumed bowling and is feeling comfortable.

“I have started doing exercises a few days back and also resumed bowling since yesterday. I am feeling comfortable and my body is okay now the team management will decide about my playing in the opening match,” he was quoted as saying by PTI (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

After he sustained a muscular strain in the first match of the tri-nation series, Rauf was rested by the PCB as a precautionary measure and did not play in the remainder of the series.

Further, PCB also released a statement which said that Haris Rauf's injury is not serious and that he is expected to be fully fit to play the Champions Trophy.

“The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February,” the statement read.

Ad

Rauf is among Pakistan's key pacers and will have an important role to play for the defending champions. He has played 46 ODIs and picked up 83 wickets in his career so far.

Haris Rauf plays down presence of lone specialist spinner in Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan have gone with just Abrar Ahmed as their only specialist spinner in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Pacer Haris Rauf, however, played it down.

Ad

Rauf stated that the likes of Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, and Kamran Ghulam are the other spin bowling options in the side.

“I think we have always formed a good bowling combination with pace and spin and it will not be different in the tournament," he said.

Pakistan will play against arch-rivals India in the much-awaited clash on February 23 in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback