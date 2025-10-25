“My family is also telling me to do something” - Shubman Gill's hilarious comment on losing all tosses in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

India skipper Shubman Gill made a humorous comment when asked about his luck with the toss following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Australia. The final match was played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with India winning by nine wickets; however, the hosts clinched the series 2-1.

Ad

At the post-game conference, the 26-year-old was questioned about his misfortune in the coin toss, having lost all three games and extending India’s streak to 18 toss losses in ODIs. Responding to the query, the India skipper remarked [Via Star Sports]:

“My family is also telling me to do something for the toss.” [Mere ko gharwale bhi bol rahe hai, kuch na kuch toss ke liye].

Ad

Trending

The 26-year-old also lauded the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma (121*) and Virat Kohli (74*), who put together an unbeaten 168-run partnership for the second wicket while chasing 237, helping the Men in Blue secure a consolation win. Speaking about them, Gill said:

“Yes, definitely. I think they've been doing this for the past 15 years for us. And to be able to watch them play like this and get the team through unbeaten is really a treat to watch. I think, as a player, there was no doubt that they would be able to perform. But definitely, it feels really good. As a captain, when you sit outside and watch the match, it feels really good that the two most senior players of the team are playing and getting the team through.”

Ad

Rohit and Kohli will next be in action in late November when India host South Africa for a three-match ODI series.

“This is a huge relief as a captain” - Shubman Gill speaks on the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

In the same conference, Shubman Gill acknowledged the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, noting that he has the luxury of approaching either of them whenever in doubt. He said:

Ad

“I think there is always help when there are so many experienced players who have played so much here and won so many matches. So if I ever have a doubt about anything, I can go and ask them. So I think this is a huge relief as a captain that you can go to the office and talk to Rohit or Virat about their experience.”

Shubman Gill will next be in action in the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting on October 29, where he will take on vice-captain duties under Suryakumar Yadav.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news