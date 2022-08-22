"My father had good performances against India" - Usman Qadir hopes to perform like Abdul Qadir against arch-rivals in 2022 Asia Cup

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir intends to perform like his father, Abdul Qadir, against the Indian cricket team. The 29-year old declared his readiness should he get an opportunity against India in the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup.

Abdul Qadir, who passed away in September 2019 due to cardiac arrest, was one of the game's greatest leg-spinners.His best red-ball outing against India came in a Pakistan win in 1982 in Karachi.

The match saw the leggie take four wickets in the first innings to dismantle India for 169. He took two more wickets in the second innings to help the hosts register a win by an innings and 86 runs.

Speaking to Geo News, Abdul's son Usman revealed that he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and deliver notable performances against India. The Lahore-born cricketer stated that he is mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

"My father had good performances against India. I also want to follow in his footsteps and perform well. If I get a chance to play against India in the Asia Cup, I will definitely take advantage of this opportunity. I look forward to the opportunity and try to make the most of it when I get the chance. I am physically and mentally ready if I get a chance."

The 29-year old made his T20I debut for Pakistan in November 2020 against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. Since then, he has featured in 17 more T20Is and an ODI. He is yet to establish himself as a regular member of the national team.

"I have tried to bowl well and working on giving fewer runs in my spells" - Usman Qadir

The leggie further revealed that he has tried to learn from Pakistan-born South African cricketer Imran Tahir, who relies on variations to control the run-flow. He added:

"Following Pakistan's performance against the Netherlands, we will get to see good results in Asia Cup against all teams, including India. I have tried to bowl well and working on giving fewer runs in my spells. Imran Tahir bowls with variety in an over and does not leak runs and I try to play like him."

Pakistan registered a clean sweep against the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Green will open their Asia Cup campaign against India on August 28 in Dubai.

