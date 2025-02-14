"My forever Valentine"- Athiya Shetty posts a lovely picture with her husband KL Rahul on Valentine's Day 

KL Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty posted a lovely picture with the cricketer on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday (February 14). The Team India batter is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences on February 19.

Ad

KL Rahul participated in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against England, which India won comprehensively by a 3-0 margin. The Karnataka player was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper. Playing in the middle order, Rahul scored 10 (14), 2 (9) and 40 (29) in the three games.

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture through a story to wish her husband on Valentine's Day. The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, and are currently expecting their first child. Athiya wrote on her Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

"My forever Valentine."

Athiya Shetty's recent Instagram story with KL Rahul.

"At the moment KL Rahul is the number one wicket-keeper"- Gautam Gambhir ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently confirmed that KL Rahul was the first-choice wicket-keeper in the ODI team ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy. Speaking on the matter with the press after the third ODI against England, Gambhir said (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"All I can say is that if he [Rishabh Pant] is part of the squad, if the time comes, he might get an opportunity. But at the moment, obviously, KL Rahul is the number one wicket-keeper and he's delivered for us. And see, when you've got two wicket-keepers in the squad, you can't play both, with the kind of quality we've got. Hopefully, whenever he gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it. At the moment, yes, KL is the one who's going to start."

Ad

On the left-right combination in the batting line-up, Gambhir added:

"That's the way cricket is meant to be played. I know a lot of people talk about it, but that's the way we've got to play the game and that's the way cricket should be played. It's not about the batting order. It's about who can create what impact. And it's about... if you have the option of putting a quality left-hander in the middle, why won't you do that? Why would you want to have the top five as right-handers?"

Ad

Do you agree with Gautam Gambhir's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news