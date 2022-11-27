 "My hips are a little bit grumbly...but all will be fine": Steve Smith sounds optimistic after technical change ahead of West Indies Tests

Steve Smith has rediscovered his lost touch, which has been possible due to a minor change in his batting technique.

He feels that the technical change that has helped him get back into his zone is tailor-made for Test cricket.

However, a self-inflicted hip injury has slowed him down a bit ahead of the first Test against West Indies.

He feels as good as he felt during the purple patch of his career. He did have an involvement in the opening training session on Sunday, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

The first Test between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 30.

Smith used pso-rite, a u-shaped device used by athletes to loosen the psoas muscles that run from the lumbar spine to the groin and hit a nerve in the process.

Smith was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It was just me being just silly to be honest. I was hitting myself in the psoas, trying to loosen that up and I got a little low and I hit a little nerve or something. My hips are a little bit grumbly...but all will be fine."

Smith is optimistic about producing a masterclass in the upcoming summer, which promises to be a highly productive one for Smith after his technical shift.

He has been working on it for about a year and is finally getting his feet moving in order after claiming he got his hands right last summer.

Smith’s back and across movement was not visible during the recently concluded ODI series against England.

He looked much stiller and more compact at the crease, which helped him access different areas of the field and ensure that he was not following the deliveries.

Smith felt that he was getting too much front-on and was developing a tendency to follow away swingers due to his exaggerated movements at the crease.

Smith feels that everything has fallen into place now and feels that the present technique is the ultimate for him.

Smith said:

"The reason for the changes in long-form cricket, I felt as if I was getting a bit too front-on on the back foot. If you're too front on you can follow the ball if it nips away from you. Or you're not getting into positions that are where I wanted to be to leave the ball as well."

He added:

"Where I've got to right now is the ultimate for me. I feel like I don't have to work as hard to access the offside with my body and my hands. I can just play with a nice flow."

Steve Smith has abandoned his back and across movements

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell had called out Smith after his back and across movement in the crease was one of the reasons why he was hit by a ferocious bumper by Jofra Archer in the 2019 Ashes.

Even Neil Wagner from New Zealand has managed to bounce him on several occasions, but with the changes, Smith feels that it has opened his options on the back foot and that he can deal with a bouncer barrage from any bowler better.

Smith said:

"I was still quite front on [when hit by Archer] and I was only being able to help [pull shots] on their way behind square. Whereas using power in front of square is something I've probably done a bit better throughout my career.

He added:

"I think when I hit that first pull shot [against England] in Adelaide through midwicket it was kind of like, 'wow, I've actually got my bottom hand back and then being in that position where I'm more side-on with short stuff. I feel like I was able to get out of the way of one that Olly Stone bowled really easily."

The two-match test series will be part of the ICC Test Championship cycle for 2021-23.

While the first Test match will be played in Perth, the 2nd Test will be played in Adelaide from December 8 (Thursday).

