"My idols are Shane Warne and Rashid Khan" - First-ever Afghan-origin New Zealand player Rahman Hekmat 

Rahman Hekmat became the first Afghan-origin cricketer to represent New Zealand at any level of international cricket on Sunday (January 14). The 18-year-old leg-spinner turned up for New Zealand U-19s in a warm-up match of U-19 World Cup 2024 against West Indies U-19s.

Hekmat neither batted nor bowled in the game, but he may receive opportunities to showcase his talent in the upcoming matches. Not many fans would know that Hekmat was born in Pakistan, then moved to Afghanistan and eventually settled in New Zealand. His parents are big fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Rahman Hekmat disclosed how he became a leg-spinner. Naming Shane Warne and Rashid Khan as his idols, he said:

"My idols are Shane Warne and Rashid Khan. Warne is the greatest of all time. Rashid Khan is an Afghani and got a quick leg break and wrong’un. The thing is I also love to bowl quite a few googlies like Rashid.

"Over the years, when my cricketing knowledge improved, I started following other wrist-spinners as well. I look up to Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, and Adil Rashid," he added.

Hekmat concluded by saying that all the leg-spinners have their own unique style. He tries to observe all of them and learn whatever he can.

"I like to hit here and there" - Not just bowling, Rahman Hekmat inspired by Rashid Khan's batting as well

In the same interview, Rahman Hekmat revealed that he likes to smash the ball hard just like Rashid Khan. However, the youngster admitted that he still had to work a lot on his batting skills.

"I like to hit here and there like Rashid, but I still need to work a lot on my batting. But whenever the ball is in my area, I try to hit it for a six," he concluded.

Leg-spinners have always been in demand in T20 leagues. If Rahman impresses in the U-19 World Cup, he can soon earn contracts from T20 franchises.

