"My name is fading away on T-shirts, but I'm never gonna give up"- Sreesanth

Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth is confident of making a comeback to the international arena after a 10-year absence. The right-arm pacer uploaded a photo on Instagram on Thursday (August 5), where he mentioned that although his name on his jerseys was fading away, he was in no mood to hang up his boots.

Sreesanth shared an Instagram post with the following caption:

"My name is Fading away on t shirts print .but not in mind and body esp my soul …wants me to keep going ..need all ur blessings nd wishes ..as always ..miles to go before I hang my boots..I’m never gonna give up."

Sreesanth has received a lot of support from his fans after this post. The post received more than 30,000 likes within 20 hours. Famous Bollywood playback singer Deepak Thakur tried to motivate the Indian pacer by leaving the following message in the comments box:

"Bhaiya himmat nai harna hai. (Never give up brother). You will be back."

Sreesanth returned to domestic cricket in the 2020-21 season

Sreesanth (right) with Sachin Tendulkar during India's tour of England in 2011

Sreesanth returned to the domestic arena during the 2020/21 season and represented Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 38-year-old was in fine form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he picked up a five-wicket haul against Uttar Pradesh and followed it up with figures of 4/30 against Bihar.

Many fans feel the age factor will work against Sreesanth's dream of an international comeback. However, they should note that Sreesanth has been working hard on his fitness, and a 39-year-old James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck yesterday (August 5) in Nottingham.

Anderson's spell would have motivated Sreesanth to work harder. It will be interesting to see if the Indian pacer can indeed return to the international arena.

