"My perfect view" - Influencer Akriti Agarwal drops romantic comment on Prithvi Shaw's Indonesia post [In Pictures]

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw recently shared a few pictures of his trip to Indonesia. Popular social media influencer Akriti Agarwal reacted to the post in a romantic manner, drawing the attention of many fans.

Ad

Shaw could be seen posing on the Nusa Penida Island. Sharing the photographs, here's what he captioned the post:

"The perfect view for YOU! 🌊."

Ad

Trending

Commenting on Shaw's post, Agarwal wrote:

"My perfect view 🌸♾️."

Screenshot of Akriti Agarwal's comment.

It is worth noting that Agarwal is a social media influencer with over 3 million followers on Instagram. She also has close to 90,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has been spotted with Shaw a couple of times in Mumbai.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Indian singer Tony Kakkar also commented on Shaw's Indonesia post.

Screenshot of Tony Kakkar's comment.

On the cricketing front, Shaw was last seen in action during the Mumbai T20 League 2025. He captained the North Mumbai Panthers. However, the side failed to qualify for the semifinals, finishing fifth in the points table.

Ad

Their campaign ended with two wins and three losses. Shaw scored 137 runs across five outings at a strike rate of 163.10.

"I was mentally prepared" - Prithvi Shaw opens up on going unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Once touted to be India's next batting sensation, Prithvi Shaw's career has been on a downward spiral in the recent past. The 25-year-old's name attracted no bids at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and he remained unsold after the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Commenting on the snub, Shaw recently suggested that he knew that no team would bid for him. He revealed that he didn't even watch the auction and was mentally prepared to be unsold.

The dynamic batter's remarks came during an interview with News24 Sports. He said:

"I saw it coming. I can understand those things. When I was dropped from Mumbai, from there itself, I could see that these things are going to happen and I have to be ready for it.

Ad

"I didn't watch the auction. I was mentally prepared to be unsold."

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut in 2018 with Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals). He spent seven years with the franchise before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He has 1,892 runs from 79 matches in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news