"My sincere appreciation and gratitude for DDCA" - former Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey writes parting message before move to Vidarbha

Delhi's former state captain Dhruv Shorey wrote a parting message to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) ahead of his move to Vidarbha on Monday. He expressed his gratitude to the board, its current president Rohan Jaitley, and his former teammates and coaches.

Reports about Shorey's switch first appeared more than two weeks ago. It was said that he was annoyed after the DDCA selectors didn't want to give him chances in white-ball formats. He scored over 6000 runs in 153 matches across formats for Delhi with an average of 54.87 in first-class cricket. Shorey took to instagram to announce his departure.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude for the great journey I've had with DDCA over the years," Shorey wrote in a Instagram post. "As I move on to the new opportunities, I would like to take this moment to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for DDCA for giving me the opportunities to lead and learn."

Shorey thanked everyone that was involved in his stint at DDCA, including president Rohan Jaitley.

"I would like to thank my coaches, playing staff, captains, senior players and teammates with whom I have had the privilege to play and learn from you. I would also like to extend my appreciation to Mr Rohan Jaitley for all his support during this journey," he added.

Dhruv Shorey concluded by saying that he is looking forward to a new chapter with Vidarbha. He'll be joined by Karnataka's Karun Nair, who also sent a parting message to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) earlier on Monday.

Nitish Rana, Tejas Baroka also to leave Delhi after Dhruv Shorey

Dhruv Shorey's Instagram post included photos with Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Rana, another former captain, is also set to move out of Delhi, reportedly because of his snub from the red-ball teams and removal from captaincy. Baroda and Haryana are said to be his possible destinations.

Recently, leg-spinner Tejas Baroka also took a No Objection Certificate from the DDCA to move from Delhi to Pondicherry. The organization is infamous for alleged interior politics and favoritism among the selectors and secretaries.