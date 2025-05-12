"My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends" - Krrish 3 star extols Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their Test retirements

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi paid a heartfelt tribute following the Test retirement announcements of Team India stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Sharma called it quits from the format on May 7, Kohli revealed his decision on May 12.

Oberoi remarked that he and his son were fortunate to witness the journeys of the two modern-day greats. The 48-year-old emphasized that the entire nation was proud of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's illustrious careers.

Hoping the two senior players continue their domination in ODI cricket after their retirements from the other two formats, Oberoi wrote on X:

"The end of an era feels heavy in the air of Test cricket. Two legends, one a breathtaking blaster and the other an enduring master, have bid farewell. Hitman Rohit Sharma and King Kohli have hung up their Test boots, leaving behind legacies forged in fire and grace. My son and I were lucky enough to witness these two legends in action! Kohli's relentless pursuit of over 9320 Test runs, that unwavering intensity, and Rohit's effortless power at the top, including that iconic double hundred – moments etched in our hearts.

"They made us, and all of India, believe in every session, every fight. Thank you, @ImRo45 and @imVkohli , for the passion, the records, and the indelible mark on Test cricket. We will always be your fans, and India is immensely proud of you both! The roar of your bats will forever echo in the arena of Test cricket. Grateful for the memories! Though their Test journey concludes, we eagerly await their fireworks in the One Day International arena."

Virat Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, with 9,230 runs across 210 innings at an average of 46.85. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, finished with 4,301 runs from 116 innings at an average of 40.57.

Kohli also enjoyed a memorable stint as India's red-ball captain. He is the most successful Test skipper in Indian cricket history, securing 40 wins from 68 matches. Sharma won 12 out of 24 games as captain in the format.

A look at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last Test assignment

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test careers ended with an away series defeat to Australia in the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli kicked off the series with an unbeaten 100-run knock in the opening encounter at Perth.

However, he struggled to get going in the remaining encounters, ultimately ending with 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75. Sharma missed the first Test due to a paternity leave.

He returned ahead of the second Test, where he gave up his opening spot for KL Rahul and batted at No. 6. It was a disastrous tour for him as he mustered just 31 runs from five innings at an average of 6.20.

Following back-to-back failures, he dropped himself from the playing XI for the final Test, despite being the skipper. Australia won the five-match series 3-1, also ending India's World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes.

