“My teammates are my bros, can call them anytime” - Yuzvendra Chahal on bond with Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli and Samson

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has described his close teammates like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sanju Samson as his “bros”. He said that he can call them at any time of the day to discuss any matter.

Chahal has played under Kohli and Rohit as captain while Dhoni, as the senior player in the Indian team, also mentored him. The 32-year-old has also developed a close bond with Samson, his captain at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

During an interaction on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Chahal opened up on his equation with his teammates.

“My teammates are my bros. Mahi bhai, Virat bhaiyya, Rohit bhaiyya or Sanju - there are so many people, I can call them anytime and tell them that I have this particular problem and want to discuss it. There are always ready to hear me out," he said.

The leg-spinner went on to add that there are things that he can discuss with his close friends from the cricketing circle, but not with his wife.

He elaborated:

“We spend so much time with each other. If we are together for a month, then it becomes like a family. I think you don’t discuss thing as openly with you family as you do with your teammates. We discuss about personal lives, future plans, and so on. I am not able to discuss some things with my wife as well. I am trying, but it has happened 5-10 percent.”

Chahal is part of the Indian white-ball squad that will play three ODIs and five T20Is in the West Indies.

“Regarding emotional maturity, I can talk to Sanju” - Chahal

While on the topic of teammates, the leg-spinner was asked who among players younger than him has good emotional maturity.

He picked his Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson while adding that Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are very mature individuals.

“Sanju is very mature. Iyer is very mature. Hardik is very mature as well; these two-three people I can name. Regarding emotional maturity, I can talk to Sanju. Sometimes, they have so much knowledge, you don’t even know because you are not aware of their struggles,” Chahal said.

Chahal had an impressive season for RR in IPL 2023, claiming 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.57.