"My white ball record isn't bad, I am just 25 years old" - Rishabh Pant visibly frustrated while answering question on his form

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently pointed out that he has decent numbers to his name with the bat in white-ball cricket.

Pant suggested that judging his record at this stage of his career would be unfair because he is only 25 years old. The left-handed batter believes that statistics will reveal a clearer picture when he has played for a few more years.

The youngster made these remarks during a pre-match interview ahead of the third ODI clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30. He said:

"My white-ball record isn't bad, I am just 25 years old. Comparison [in my numbers across formats] can be done when I'm 34. Before that, there is no logic in it for me."

Upon being asked if he practices wicketkeeping more than batting ahead of a match, Pant mentioned that there's no fixed routine and it varies depending on the conditions.

The talented youngster added that there's not much time between games, highlighting how he is set to tour Bangladesh right after the conclusion of the ODI series in New Zealand. He added:

"It's usually the same until I feel like I need to practice keeping more, if it's a turning track, or if I need to practice more batting. It's all based on the feel. There is no downtime at all. I am going to Bangladesh and there are matches there directly."

Pant is yet to fire with the bat in the ongoing New Zealand tour. While the southpaw mustered 17 runs from two matches in the T20I series, he was dismissed for just 15 runs in the ODI series opener.

"I would choose to open in T20s" - Rishabh Pant on his preferred batting position

Rishabh Pant further added that he would like to play as an opener in T20 cricket. Speaking about the longer formats, he stated that he wants to bat at No.4 in ODIs and No.5 in Test matches.

The swashbuckler, however, clarified that his position in the batting order is based on the captain's plan, and he is always willing to give his best in all situations. Pant explained:

"I would choose to open in T20s, four in ODIs. And of course, I'm batting at five in Tests. Of course, the game plan is different if I open or bat at four. But at the same time, the captain thinks about where you can give your best for the team...Wherever I get an opportunity, I look to give my best to the team."

BCCI @BCCI Team News



remain unchanged.



Follow the match bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDODI



A look at our Playing XI Team News #TeamIndia remain unchanged. #NZvIND Follow the matchA look at our Playing XI 🚨 Team News#TeamIndia remain unchanged. #NZvIND Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDODI A look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/GtVFwgYHqR

Meanwhile, the third and final ODI is a must-win affair for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. New Zealand secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the opening encounter to go 1-0. The second fixture was called off due to rain.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes