My wife deserves this award more than me: Ishant Sharma after winning the Arjuna Award

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has expressed his happiness on winning the prestigious Arjuna Award and said that his wife Pratima Sharma deserved the award as much as him for believing in his abilities.

"I think more than me, my wife is really proud because she is the one that really thinks that I should get the award, so I think she deserves this award," said Ishant Sharma in an interview shared by the BCCI.

The veteran Delhi-born pacer remembered his 13-year journey in the international arena and said that he had worked really hard to reach where he is now.

"When I got to know that I was getting the Arjuna Award, I was really happy, even proud about myself. You know for the last 13 years I put in a lot of hard work so it's a proud moment for me and for my family," added the lanky pacer.

We always think about how to win the game: Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma is one of the mainstays in Indian's potent Test bowling line-up that has been ruling the arena since 2018. Sharma mentioned that India's bowling department always bowled with the sole aim of winning the matches.

"The mindset of Team India's bowling is that we always think about how to win a game. That is the most important priority for us. We try to read the situation and act accordingly. We plan according to every batsman and try to execute that on the field," said Ishant Sharma.

Ishant Sharma was part of a 27-athlete list for the 2020 Arjuna Award, which was announced last week, and also included Deepti Sharma.

The list of recipients for the National Sports Awards for 2020 was announced earlier this week. The five names were recommended on Tuesday by a committee, comprising of the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, which met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi.