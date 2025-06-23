  • home icon
  "Naachke, khake, aur peeke gaya" - Rohit Sharma & Harbhajan Singh recall hilarious Shikhar Dhawan story from their weddings [Watch]

"Naachke, khake, aur peeke gaya" - Rohit Sharma & Harbhajan Singh recall hilarious Shikhar Dhawan story from their weddings [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 23, 2025 11:49 IST
Rohit Sharma featured in the first episode of the talk show,
Rohit Sharma featured in the first episode of the talk show, 'Who's the boss?'. (Pics: Getty Images/Instagram/shikhardofficial).

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh recently narrated a hilarious story about former opener Shikhar Dhawan. The two spoke about how Dhawan thoroughly enjoyed their respective weddings and left without giving them any money as 'shagun'.

Their comments came on the first episode of Harbhajan and his wife Geeta Basra's talk show, 'Who's the Boss?'. Recalling the incident from one of his wedding functions, the legendary off-spinner said:

"Humari shaadi mein, ussi function mein, Shikhar Dhawan aaya tha. Bahaut naacha, khaana, peena, full masti kari. Jeb mein jaate hua na lifafa daal gaya shagun ka. Maine kaha, 'ye kya kar raha hai?'. Maine woh khola na, 101 choad, ek rupiya nahi tha. Khaali." (At our wedding, during the same function, Shikhar Dhawan had come. He danced a lot, ate, drank, had an absolute blast. And while leaving, he cheekily slipped in an envelope in my pocket. I said there was no need. When I opened it, not even 101, it was totally empty)
After narrating the story, Harbhajan asked Sharma if Dhawan had given him something at his wedding. The Team India skipper answered:

"Kuch nahi. Naachke, khaake, aur peeke gaya tha." (Nothing. He danced, ate, drank, and just left)

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are known to be close friends. Their opening pair proved to be a great success for the Indian team, particularly in ODIs.

Batting together, the two amassed 5,148 runs across 115 innings in the format, the second highest by an Indian opening pair. Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024.

Sharma, on the other hand, will continue playing ODIs for India. He retired from T20Is following the Men in Blue's 2024 T20I World Cup triumph. Ahead of India's tour of England, the veteran batter drew curtains on his red-ball career via an Instagram story on May 7.

"Kya banda hai, class!" - Rohit Sharma on his bond with Shikhar Dhawan

During the same show, Rohit Sharma described Shikhar Dhawan as 'class'. He mentioned that the two played a lot of cricket together, even before their Team India debuts.

The 38-year-old said (from 21:58):

"Woh bhi kya banda hai, class! (What a guy he his, class) From childhood, we have been playing together, and we have done a lot of tours together. Before playing for India, we had done a tour to Australia for India A."

youtube-cover

Rohit Sharma was last seen in action in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the Mumbai Indians' (MI) second-highest run-getter of the season, with 418 runs across 15 innings.

