Namibia schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Namibia match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Namibia will be part of Group B at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and will play against Oman, Scotland, Australia, and England in the group stage.

They'll begin their campaign against Oman on June 2 in Barbados. Four days later, Namibia will play Scotland in New York. Then, the team will move to Antigua and Barbuda to play the two most recent T20 World Cup champions Australia (2021) and England (2022) on June 11 and 15, respectively.

This is the third straight year the African side has made it to the marquee T20 competition. Namibia qualified for the tournament by winning all six matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 and topping the table with 12 points. They defeated heavyweights Zimbabwe and Kenya to the title.

Last year, Namibia defeated Sri Lanka but lost to the Netherlands and Namibia and couldn't qualify for the Super-12 stage. In 2021, they reached the Super-12s by coming second in their group and overall registered three wins - against the Netherlands, Ireland, and Scotland.

The West Indies and the United States of America are co-hosting the tournament between June 1 and 29. A total of 20 teams will participate in the tournament divided into four groups for the first stage.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super-Eight stage which will begin on June 19. The ICC will decide the opponents for each team for this stage based on its seeding criteria. The semi-finals will take place on June 26 and 27 followed by the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Namibia's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Match 3: June 2 - Namibia vs Oman, Barbados

Match 12: June 6 - Namibia vs Scotland, New York

Match 24: June 11 - Australia vs Namibia, Antigua and Barbuda

Match 34: June 15 - Namibia vs England, Antigua and Barbuda

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App