Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The Assam cricket team will play a five-match One-Day series against Namibia at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The series will commence on June 21 and the last match will be played on June 29.

The series aims to provide emerging talents from both sides with valuable international exposure while fostering competitive spirit and development through high-quality limited-overs cricket.

The Namibian cricket team, ranked number 19 in the ICC ODI men’s rankings, last played 50-over matches during the tenth round of the Cricket World Cup League 2 with an ODI tri-series against the Netherlands and Canada. Namibia won only one out of four matches in the series. Their only victory was a 12-run win against Canada in the last match.

Trending

All-rounder and international veteran Gerhard Erasmus will lead Namibia in the series. The Assam cricket team, on the other hand, will be led by charismatic domestic star Denish Das. Top-order batter Sibsankar Roy, who led Assam during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy season at home earlier this year, has also been named in the squad.

In six Group A matches, Assam won just three and sustained four defeats to finish sixth on the eight-team points table.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar, also the current vice-captain, emerged as the most prolific run-scorer from Assam in the season, considering the right-hander tallied 310 runs from seven innings at an average of 44.28.

Rishav Das and Denish Das also scored 270 and 238 runs, respectively, in the tournament. With the ball, left-arm spinner Avinov Choudhury rose to the occasion, picking up nine wickets in six innings, with an impressive economy rate of 4.87.

Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025 telecast channel list

The Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025 won't be telecast live in India.

Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire Assam tour of Namibia 2025 on the FanCode app and website. Fans will be required to buy a match pass of Rs. 15 and the tour pass of Rs. 49 to watch the live action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️