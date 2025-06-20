Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Namibia will host Assam in a five-match One Day series from Saturday, June 21, to Sunday, June 29, at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground. The series will serve as a valuable exposure for emerging talents from both sides.

The Namibia cricket team, set to be led by Gerhard Erasmus, last played a 50-over match in March this year during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. They faced the Netherlands and Canada at home in Windhoek. The hosts played three matches and registered just one victory.

With a penchant for facing Indian domestic teams in a bid to fine-tune their talents, Namibia have also played 50-over matches against Punjab and Karnataka.

The Assam cricket team, on the other hand, will be captained by rising domestic star Denish Das, with wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar serving as his deputy.

The Assam team played seven matches during the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in India earlier this year. Finishing sixth on the eight-team points table, Assam registered three wins and four defeats from seven games.

Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, June 21

1st One Day: Namibia vs Assam, 1:00 PM (9:30 AM Local)

Monday, June 23

2nd One Day: Namibia vs Assam, 1:00 PM (9:30 AM Local)

Wednesday, June 25

3rd One Day: Namibia vs Assam, 1:00 PM (9:30 AM Local)

Friday, June 27

4th One Day: Namibia vs Assam, 1:00 PM (9:30 AM Local)

Sunday, June 29

5th One Day: Namibia vs Assam, 1:00 PM (9:30 AM Local)

Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025 on the FanCode app and website by purchasing the match pass for Rs. 15 and the entire series pass for Rs. 49.

Namibia vs Assam One Day Series 2025: Full squads

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Nikolaas Davin, Dylan Leicher, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, JP Kotze (wk), Lohan Louwrens (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Tangeni Lungameni

Assam

Denish Das (c), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (vc and wk), Sibsankar Roy, Parvej Musaraf, Rishav Das, Ruhinandan Pegu (wk), Mrinmoy Dutta, Ayushman Malakar, Akash Sengupta, Rahul Singh, Avinov Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Saahil Jain, and Subham Mandal.

Standby players: Shubham Kumar Gupta, Rohit Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Anurag Talukdar (wk), and Abdul Ajij Kuraishi

