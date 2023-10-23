Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Namibia host Zimbabwe in the first T20I game of a five-game series on Tuesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 5:30 pm IST.

Namibia will be playing thejr first T20I game since the T20 World Cup 2022. They played some good cricket in the competition and also stunned Sri Lanka in their group game. However, they lost their last game to the UAE by seven runs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe last appeared in a three-game series against Ireland, which they won 2-1. They beat Ireland by four wickets in the final to win the series.

Both teams now will look to make a fresh start and begin the series positively with a win.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I of the Zimbabwe Tour of Namibia 2023

Date and Time: October 24; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

It's a sporting surface ideal for a T20 game. The surface will offer enough runs for the batters, but there will be some assistance for the bowlers, too.

Pacers are likely to get some seam movement off the wicket with the new ball. The average score batting first at the venue is 148, and the team winning the toss is expected to chase.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

A mostly sunny day is expected, with no chances of rain. Humidity should be on the lower side at 11%. Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to stay between 16 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Nick Welch, Ryan Burl, Clive Mandane, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Namibia are playing at their home? but Zimbabwe have an experienced squad. Furthermore, most of their players have been playing T20 cricket and have had more game time than their opponents.

Prediction: Zimbabwe is expected to win.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode